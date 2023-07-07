The names ‘Britney Spears’ and ‘Victor Wembanyama’ shouldn’t go next to each other in the same sentence. One is arguably the greatest female pop artist of all time, and the other is an aspiring NBA star just starting his career.

But this isn’t a typo or a headline generated by ChatGPT or our phone’s predictive text. As you may know by now, Britney and Wemby were tangled up in a scandal after one of the latter’s security staff members reportedly hit Spears.

There has been a lot of talking about what went down between the San Antonio Spurs rookie and the pop diva. That’s why both had to share their sides of the story.

Wembanyama Opens Up On His Incident With Britney

“Something did happen a little bit when I was walking with some security of the team to some restaurant,” Wembanyama said Thursday, as quoted by Basketball Forever.

“We were in a hall that had a lot of people, people coming in, obviously,” he added. “One person was coming to me, but we talked with the security to not stop because it’s gonna make a crowd, so I couldn’t stop.”

“That person grabbed me from behind. I didn’t see what happened because I was walking straight and we said don’t stop,” Wemby continued. “But that person grabbed me from behind, not on my shoulder, she grabbed me from behind. So I just know the security pushed her away, I don’t know with how much force though, but security pushed her away. I didn’t stop to look so I kept walking, enjoyed a nice dinner.”

Britney Tells Her Side Of The Story

“I was not prepared for what happened to me last night,” The pop diva wrote. “I recognized an athlete in my hotel lobby as I was heading to dinner. I later went to a restaurant at a different hotel and saw him again. I decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success. It was really loud, so I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention.”

“I am aware of the player’s statement where he mentions ‘I grabbed him from behind,’ but I simply tapped him on the shoulder. His security then back handed me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses off my face,” continued Britney.

“My security team didn’t hit any of them,” added Spears. “This story is super embarrassing to share with the world but it’s already out there. However, I think it’s important to share this story and to urge people in the public eye to set an example and treat all people with respect.”

The pop superstar also claimed that she has yet to receive any sort of apology from Wembanyama or anyone from his team, thanking the fans for the countless messages of love and support.

This will go down as one of the most bizarre incidents and crossovers we’ll ever see, and if Wemby turns out to be as good as expected, this might as well be a story for the ages.

C’mon Wemby, apologize already.