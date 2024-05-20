Turkey will face Canada for the Matchday 1 of the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League Week 1. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

The new edition of the FIVB Volleyball Men’s Nations League promises to be very intense, with four truly interesting games on the first day of competition. This matchup is one of them. On one side are Canada, which did not have a great edition in 2023.

However, they are a promising team and this year they will seek to improve on their performance from last season, where they managed only 3 wins and suffered 9 losses. Their rivals will be Turkey, a powerhouse in the women’s branch of this discipline. Of course, they also aim to achieve similar success in the men’s division.

When will the Turkey vs Canada match be played?

The game for the Matchday 1 of the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Men’s Nations League Week 1 between Turkey and Canada will be played this Tuesday, May 21 at 1:00 PM (ET).

Fans with Turkish flags – IMAGO / SOPA Images

Turkey vs Canada: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Turkey vs Canada in the USA

This 2024 FIVB Volleyball Men’s Nations League Week 1 game between Turkey and Canada will be broadcast in the United States on: Volleyball World TV.