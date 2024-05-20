Bulgaria will face France for the Matchday 1 of the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League Week 1. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Where to watch Bulgaria vs France in the USA: 2024 FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League Week 1

Bulgaria will play against France in Matchday 1 of Week 1 for the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Men’s Nations League. Here, you can find all the essential details, including the match date, start time, and various streaming options available for viewers in the United States.

It is the first Matchday of Week 1 of the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Men’s Nations League, and this initial duel will feature two teams with very different realities. On one side are France, one of the main candidates to reach the final stages of this tournament.

Despite their performance in the 2023 edition falling slightly below expectations, the French team remains one of the strongest today. Their rivals will be Bulgaria, who have a clear goal of returning to their former strength and prominence in the sport.

When will the Bulgaria vs France match be played?

The game for the Matchday 1 of the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Men’s Nations League Week 1 between Bulgaria and France will be played this Tuesday, May 21 at 10:00 AM (ET).

Team Bulgaria – IMAGO / Gerold Rebsch

Bulgaria vs France: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

How to watch Bulgaria vs France in the USA

This 2024 FIVB Volleyball Men’s Nations League Week 1 game between Bulgaria and France will be broadcast in the United States on: Volleyball World TV.