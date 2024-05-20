Cuba will face Brazil for the Matchday 1 of the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League Week 1. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Cuba will compete against Brazil in Matchday 1 of Week 1 for the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Men’s Nations League. Here, you can find all the essential details, including the match date, start time, and various streaming options available for viewers in the United States.

A new edition of the FIVB Volleyball Men’s Nations League, the most demanding national volleyball team tournament on the planet, is about to begin. Although each game promises high levels of competition, this Matchday 1 game is undoubtedly among the highlights as it features two strong contenders.

On one side are Brazil, one of the favorites to go far in this tournament and the host team for Week 1. In the 2023 edition, they reached the quarterfinals and this year they aim to go even further. On the other side are Cuba, eager to recapture the brilliance of past years. For Cubans, there is no better way to start than with a win against a formidable opponent like Brazilians.

When will the Cuba vs Brazil match be played?

The game for the Matchday 1 of the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Men’s Nations League Week 1 between Cuba and Brazil will be played this Tuesday, May 21 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Cuba players – IMAGO / PanoramiC

Cuba vs Brazil: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Cuba vs Brazil in the USA

This 2024 FIVB Volleyball Men’s Nations League Week 1 game between Cuba and Brazil will be broadcast in the United States on: Volleyball World TV.