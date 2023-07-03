The San Antonio Spurs got their hands on the most unique prospect in the history of the National Basketball Association. That’s the ultimate reward for Gregg Popovich, arguably the greatest coach ever.

The Spurs organization has a proven track record of success with unique big men. David Robinson and Tim Duncan helped turn the franchise into one of the most feared dynasties of all time.

Now, it’ll be Victor Wembanyama‘s turn to carry the load. However, as much hype as it was before his first practice with Popovich, the No. 1 pick seemed a little disappointed because his new coach didn’t yell at him.

Popovich Still Hasn’t Yelled At Wembanyama

“He works out more than I thought. Every morning he’s there, running on the treadmill, lifting weights,” Wembanyama said. “Other than that, he communicates a lot with me and doesn’t want me to make”

“He wants to take care of me and wants to avoid me making some mistakes. He’s really present and it’s really comfortable. I thought I would experience the yelling a bit earlier. I haven’t yet, but I’m ready,” the Frenchman laughingly admitted.

Don’t worry, rook; the yelling is coming before you know it. Pop is hilariously infamous for that, and he doesn’t pick any favorites, not even if you’re the first-overall pick.