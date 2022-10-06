Victor Wembanyama is probably the most hyped prospect for the next NBA Draft since Zion Williamson or James Wiseman. Here, you will find out all about his profile including his age, height, weight, nationality, parents, and wingspan.

Victor Wembanyama impressed everyone at the NBA not only thanks to his incredible size, but his game was a buzzer for many fans, GMs, and even current players. In fact, Giannis Antetokounmpo saw him in 2021, as he started to talk about him as well as his unique skills and physique.

Now, that his French team played against the NBA G League's Ignite, it was a chance to watch him for the first time at the NBA level. He didn't disappoint the audience, nor the scouts. In fact, even Adam Silver was asked about his potential to be No.1 pick overall in the next NBA Draft.

Silver mentioned that even though Wembanyama is a pretty good talent, all NBA franchises will have to play hard in the upcoming season, despite their desire to have a chance to draft him during the next offseason. However, this is just a tiny bit of his entire profile information.

Victor Wembanyama's Age

Victor Wembanyama was born on January 4, 2004. According to astrologers, Wembanyama's zodiac sign is Capricorn. So, the 18-year-old player is expected to be at least a top 3 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

How tall is Victor Wembanyama?

Victor Wembanyama is a gifted athlete with an incredible physique, which makes him a top prospect for the future of basketball right now. In fact, he is listed as a 7-foot-4 power forward who plays in France. And he plans to be drafted in 2023.

How much does Victor Wembanyama weighs?

According to ESPN, Victor Wembanyama is one of the top prospects for the 2023 NBA Draft, who is listed 224 pounds in the American system or 102 kilograms in the metric system. He made his professional debut in France as a 15-year-old kid.

Where is Victor Wembanyama from?

Despite both of their parents are from the DR Congo, Victor Wembanyama was born in Le Chesnay, Yvelines in France. Currently, Victor Wembanyama plays for the Metropolitans 92, also known as the Levallois Metropolitans and Paris-Levallois Basket, who were founded in 2007.

Who are Victor Wembanyama's parents?

Victor Wembanyama's gifted physique comes from his parents, who were also elite athletes. Victor Wembanyama's father is former triple jump specialist who is reported to be 6-foot-5 tall, and his mother is a former basketball player, who is reported to be 6-foot-2 tall.

Victor Wembanyama's wingspan

According to the NBA database, Victor Wembanyama 7-foot-4 height gives him an estimate of 8-foot wingspan. Which means, if he is drafted to the NBA next season, he will probably be one of the toughest defenders in the league.