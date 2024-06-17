Erling Haaland is one of the great and heartfelt absences that Euro 2024 will have, one of the most heartfelt national team competitions on the planet. Why won't the current Manchester City player play? Here we tell you.

Erling Haaland the Norway super start, is one of the most significant and deeply felt absences from Euro 2024, one of the most passionately followed national team competitions in the world.

The Norwegian striker, currently playing for Manchester City, has become a standout figure in soccer due to his remarkable goal-scoring abilities and dominant performances on the field. His absence will undoubtedly be a major talking point among fans and analysts alike.

But why won’t this prolific forward be participating in the tournament? In this article, we delve into the reasons behind Erling Haaland‘s absence without a doubt one of the most resonant in this 2024 edition of the Euro Cup.

Erling Haaland out of the Euro 2024

Erling Haaland does not currently have any serious injury or discomfort that could keep him out of Euro 2024. Additionally, given his status as one of the most important strikers in the world today, it is clear that tactical reasons are not behind his absence from the tournament. The reason is much simpler: his national team did not qualify.

Although there was, and still is, high hope for Norway’s current “golden generation,” led by Haaland and Martin Odegaard, their recent results have not matched the expectations reminiscent of the 1990s when Norway regularly competed in European Championships and World Cups. In their qualification group for Euro 2024, Norway finished third, trailing by six points behind Scotland.