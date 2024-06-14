Last season, the Dallas Cowboys and Jerry Jones were dreaming with their first Super Bowl in almost three decades. However, those championship hopes were crushed by the Green Bay Packers in the playoffs and, Dak Prescott was the man to blame even after putting MVP numbers.

In that moment, everything changed for the franchise. Mike McCarthy received an ultimatum with no chance of getting a new deal as head coach. Furthermore, stars like CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons and Prescott are still on the waiting list regarding massive contract extensions.

That’s why, thousands of fans are wondering what’s going on with the Dallas Cowboys. Jones didn’t make big moves to improve the team and, at least from Dak Prescott’s perspective, the quarterback is ready to become the most coveted free agent in NFL history.

“I’m not going to say I fear being here or not. I don’t fear either situation, to be candid with you. I love this game and love to play and love to better myself as a player and my teammates around me. Right now it’s with the Dallas Cowboys. It’s where I want to be and that’s where I am and that’s the focus. And, after this season, we’ll see where we’re at and if the future holds that. And then, if not, we’ll go from there.”

Will Dak Prescott get a contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys?

Dak Prescott and his camp received great news when the Jacksonville Jaguars announced that Trevor Lawrence just became the highest paid player in NFL history.

The quarterback will sign a five-year, $275 million contract and tied Joe Burrow at the top of the list getting $55 million per season with $200 million already guaranteed.

As a consequence, things are now tougher for Jerry Jones if he wants to sign Prescott for the long term future before the start of the 2024 season. In fact, the Cowboys’ owner lack of action will produce a similar effect on CeeDee Lamb as Justin Jefferson also got a historic deal at the wide receiver position.

How much money does Dak Prescott want in new contract?

If Trevor Lawrence got $55 million per year after a very inconsistent 2023 season, just imagine how much Dak Prescott could ask considering that, at least on paper, he’s putting the same numbers as Patrick Mahomes during the regular season.

As a consequence, if negotiations start soon, Prescott will ask Jerry Jones at least $60 million per season to reset the market. Nevertheless, thanks to Lawrence’s deal, many experts believe the best move for Dak is to wait and become an unrestricted free agent. A lot of teams would be interested in him even with more money than that.

“I allow that to the business people to say what it’s worth. What they’re supposed to give a quarterback of my play, a person of my play and a leader of my play. For me, it’s about control what I can control and handle that part. The rest will take care of itself. I don’t play for money. Never have never cared for it to be honest with you.”