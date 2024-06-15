Joel Embiid had another disappointing season in the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers. As has been customary throughout his career, the star had to battle injuries once again.

Embiid was out for more than two months due to a knee problem and, in the first round of the playoffs facing the New York Knicks, he never was at a 100 per cent. That was a key factor to lose the series even with heroic performances.

As a consequence, there is a lot of uncertainty around his status for the 2024 Paris Olympics in which he should be part of a spectacular roster with names like LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry.

During an interview with ABC, Joel Embiid clarified his situation. “I’m doing great. Just getting ready for the Olympics. It’s going to be big for me because I’ve been dreaming about it since I was a kid.”

LeBron James will lead Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics (Getty Images)

What NBA players are going to the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The roster of Team USA for the 2024 Paris Olympics is one of the best in history. Considering that several veterans are in front of their last chance to win another medal, practically all the stars will be playing in France.

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers), Jrue Holiday (Boston Celtics), Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers) and Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics).