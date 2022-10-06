Some young players are set to get a massive raise in their upcoming contracts. Here, we'll let you know about the top 3 young stars waiting to sign an extension.

It's not easy to stand out in the NBA, and not being a high draft pick is a guarantee of having a long, successful career. That's what makes guys like Vince Carter, Kevin Garnett, or even Kobe Bryant and LeBron James so impressive.

Most players just look to secure their first big payday, and some of them fall off a cliff shortly after. Whatever happens, they're already set for life, although, obviously, everyone wants to have a long career.

Notably, some young players could be in for a massive raise in their paycheck next season. Here, we're going to let you know about the top 3 young players who are due for a lucrative extension.

NBA Rumors: 3 Young Players Who Could Sign Lucrative Extensions

3. Kevin Porter Jr.

Kevin Porter Jr.'s talent has never been in question. But his well-documented character issues have haunted him since his days in college, which is why the Houston Rockets could be hesitant to give him an extension.

KPJ is eligible to sign an extension worth five years and $192.9 million. He's got the potential to be one of the most disruptive three-level scorers in the Association, but the Rockets may want to take a 'wait and see' approach with him.

2. Jaylen Brown

While everybody praises Jayson Tatum — and for very good reasons, may I add — it's been Jaylen Brown who's been the most consistent two-way player for the Boston Celtics over the past couple of years.

Often overlooked and underrated, Brown is eligible to sign a three-year extension worth at least $110.8 million. He's an elite defender and an efficient scorer, not to mention a born leader for this young team.

1. Jordan Poole

Jordan Poole went from being one of the worst players in the league to a guy set to sign a five-year, $192.9 million contract extension. That's how much your career can change when given enough time and an elite development staff.

The Golden State Warriors need to find a way to make numbers work and keep Poole locked in while also making room for Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson. They just can't afford to lose him.