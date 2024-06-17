One of the main candidates for this 2024 edition of the Copa America is Brazil, here we will investigate a little about their squad and what it can give to the "Verdeamarelha".

This year, Brazil will seek to go all out in this Copa America 2024. They are one of the main candidates to win the title and that is undoubtedly due to the great squad they have, full of young and veteran stars. Here we will investigate a little about his players and what he can give to one of the great powers of Conmebol.

After what was the last Copa America final, added to the frustration of Qatar 2022, Brazil want to go in search of a much-needed victory. It is a very long period without victories for a team used to winning, and this year they hope to be able to reverse this title drought.

Of course, they have several reasons to believe they can do it, since although Argentina have the base of the Qatar 2022 champions, Brazil have quickly found a renewal and many new talents have been empowered, giving them an even stronger status as candidates for the “Verdeamarelha.”

Key Players for Brazil

Duo Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo of Champions League winners, Real Madrid, will lead from the front as both stars aim to make an instant impact on proceedings in the first game of the group phase.

Vinicius Junior started his football career at Flamengo, where he rose through the youth ranks and into the first team. His rise to stardom came quickly – with only fifty appearances to his name, Real Madrid came knocking for his services.

Rodrygo of Brazil – IMAGO / Action Plus

At only 17 years of age, Real Madrid paid Flamengo a whopping 46 million euros. At the time, Vinicius Junior‘s transfer was the second-highest amount ever paid by a club for a footballer under the age of 19.

A Santos youth product, Rodrygo initially played futsal for the club before being called to the first team. He quickly made a name for himself as the teen sensation became a regular starter. After consistent stand-out performances, Real Madrid showed a strong interest and agreed on a deal with Santos for 45 million Euros to acquire his services.

Team Brazil News

Superstar Neymar is missing out on this year’s tournament through injury as he continues to recover from a serious knee issue. Goalkeeper Ederson will also be out of the Copa America where Liverpool’s Alisson Becker will deputize.

Brazil’s Neymar -IMAGO / PA Images

A surprising omission from the squad is Tottenham’s Richarlison and the experienced Casemerio, as coach Dorival Junior opted for a more youthful team in this Copa America campaign.

Predicted lineup for the Brazilian’s opening game against Costa Rica

Alisson Goalkeeper

Danilo Right Back

Marquinhos Center Back

Eder Militao Center Back

Wendell Left Back

Joao Gomez Center Midfielder

Lucas Paqueta Center Midfielder

Bruno Guimaraes Center Midfielder

Raphinha Right Wing

Rodrygo Striker

Vinicius Junior Left Wing