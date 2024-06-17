After breaking his nose during the France vs. Austria match in the EUro 2024, Kylian Mbappe has now asked fans to select his mask for the upcoming games.

Kylian Mbappe started Euro 2024 on the wrong foot. Even though France secured a victory against Austria in their debut, the striker suffered a broken nose. Now, he wants fans to choose the mask he will wear for the rest of the tournament.

The first match for France in Euro 2024 was tough. Les Bleus were widely regarded as the favorites against Austria, but they were only able to defeat them by a 1-0 score thanks to an own goal by Maximilian Wober.

Unfortunately, the victory came at a high cost for France. Kylian Mbappe broke his nose while attempting to connect a header in the box, falling immediately to the ground and unable to finish the match because of the injury.

Kylian Mbappe asks fans on social media to select his new mask

Kylian Mbappe has taken the high road during a tough moment. The new Real Madrid striker broke his nose against Austria on Monday, so he will have to wear a mask for the rest of Euro 2024 to continue playing.

Even though it won’t be very comfortable to wear, Mbappe has chosen not to take this situation too seriously. For this reason, he has now taken the matter to social media for public opinion.

Mbappe, on his official X account, asked fans to weigh in on which mask he should wear after breaking his nose. “Any ideas for masks?” the striker and captain of France wrote. Almost all of them were suggestions of a Ninja Turtle mask.