With Kylian Mbappe creating a debate on the difficulty of the Euros compared to the World Cup, an AI has predicted a hypothetical scenario in which Lionel Messi and Argentina took part at the UEFA Euro 2024.

Kylian Mbappe gave a lot to talk about within the soccer community with a bold comparison that didn’t sit well with Lionel Messi and Argentina. Ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024, the Frenchman claimed the Euros are tougher than the World Cup.

Those comments were met with backlash from other players, including Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martinez, who strongly disagrees with Kylian. But what if the reigning world champs had a chance to prove Mbappe wrong in Germany?

Thanks to AI, it’s possible to imagine a hypothetic scenario in which Messi and Argentina take part in the European Championship. Bolavip Argentina asked ChatGPT how Lionel Scaloni’s team would fare in the competition, and the prediction is quite optimistic.

AI predicts great run for Messi, Argentina in hypothetical Euro participation

ChatGPT imagined Argentina being drawn into Group D of the Euro 2024 alongside England, Serbia, and Israel. The prediction claims La Albiceleste would finish atop the group with two wins and a hard-fought draw against the Three Lions.

Hypothetical Group C runners-up Switzerland are mentioned as their opponent in the Euro 2024 round of 16, but Argentina would come out on top with goals from Messi and Lautaro Martinez. Next stop? Italy.

With the score level at 1-1 after 120′, ChatGPT imagines Argentina emerging victorious on penalties against the defending Euro 2020 champions thanks to Dibu Martinez.

The semifinals would set up a mouth-watering clash against Mbappe and France, in a rematch of the 2022 World Cup final. The AI favors Argentina to win the match 3-2 with goals from Messi, Angel Di Maria, and Enzo Fernandez.

Argentina’s hypothetic participation at Euro 2024 has the perfect ending for Messi and company, with Leo and Julian Alvarez making the difference for a 2-1 win over hosts Germany to lift the trophy at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

ChatGPT is clearly optimistic about Argentina’s chances, but this will remain a big what if for all soccer fans. On July 14, we’ll get to know the real Euro 2024 champions.