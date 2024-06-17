Kylian Mbappe set off the alarms in France as he had to be subbed off in the final minutes of the Euro 2024 debut against Austria.

Kylian Mbappe is worrying everyone in France. The striker had to be subbed off in the final minutes of Les Bleus‘ UEFA Euro 2024 debut against Austria with an apparent facial injury.

The future Real Madrid player headbutted Kevin Danso’s shoulder in an attempt to score a header from a corner kick, with his nose bleeding heavily from that contact.

Now, fans can’t wait to listen to the medical report as the 25-year-old could have a broken nose. It’s still too soon to tell the extent of the injury, but this definitely doesn’t look good for France as their European Championship campaign is just getting started.

Mbappe earns yellow card before being subbed off by Giroud

Mbappe laid on the field for minutes as the team doctors ran onto the pitch to treat him. Even though it was evident he would be subbed off, the player asked the referee for permission to come on.

Kylian Mbappe of France clashes heads with Kevin Danso of Austria during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Austria and France at Düsseldorf Arena on June 17, 2024 in Dusseldorf, Germany.

The forward pretended he would return to the game only to go straight down and waste more minutes as France led Austria 1-0. That cost Kylian a yellow card before Olivier Giroud finally came on for him.

Bittersweet win for France as Mbappe’s status a situation to watch

France ended up holding on to their 1-0 lead to beat Austria in their Euro 2024 debut, but the victory was certainly overshadowed by Mbappe’s apparent injury in the final minutes of the game.

We’ll have to wait and see how serious this injury really is, but the player’s image after the clash with Danso makes it look like a suspected broken nose. Needless to say, a situation worth to keep an eye on for the entire soccer community.

Didier Deschamps reacts to Mbappe’s substitution

“His nose isn’t right at all. Let’s take a look. It’s the black spot of the evening. Even if it’s just a nose, it’s very annoying for us,” France manager Didier Deschamps said in his postgame interview, via RMC Sport.

The Spanish press, which is closely monitoring Mbappe as the player will join Real Madrid next season, claims the striker has a broken nose and will likely have to play with a mask in the upcoming Euro 2024 matches.