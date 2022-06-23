The four-time NBA champion thought the best way to celebrate his new NBA title was by going to an amusement park and proving the rims were rigged.

Stephen Curry is one of the best of all time, no doubt about it now, the 34-year-old, four-time NBA champion is coming off of a sensational season with 25.5 ppg and 6.3 assists per game. It was an incredible season for the Golden State Warriors where the team cemented their place as a legacy team in the NBA.

Now the NBA Finals MVP thought it was a great idea to get away from basketball by playing more basketball as Curry took his kids to relax at a Northern California amusement park. It was much needed family time after a grueling season for Curry.

At the park the NBA future hall of famer took the opportunity to hit some amusement park style threes to the surprise of many the best shooter in the NBA “missed” a few proving you can’t trust anything at an amusement park.

Stephen Curry “misses” three pointers at amusement park

When Curry took to the court something strange happened as the best three-point shooter in the league took a few shots and some bounced off the rim when they really should have gone in. Proving that the rim was possibly rigged.

The video shows Curry projecting his shot perfectly only for the ball to bounce off. Strange indeed but given the context in which Curry was taking his shots it was all in good fun, Curry beat the “system” so to speak and hit some of his shots but clearly the rim was rigged.

