For years, the Golden State Warriors have struggled to dominate the glass when Kevon Looney isn’t on the floor. Draymond Green isn’t a big man, and they haven’t had a star in the position since Andrew Bogut.

With that in mind, some people around the league thought they were set to make a splash for a backup big man. But they signed Dario Saric, who’s not a traditional big, so their issues with size persist.

With that in mind, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports that they could rush rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis into the action, as he dominated on both ends of the glass at Indiana.

Warriors Rookie Could Have A Role Right Away

(Transcript via Anthony Slater – The Athletic)

“The Warriors still don’t have a traditional center backing up Kevon Looney. They at least explored the idea of signing Mason Plumlee and/or Alex Len in the early days of free agency, but both returned to their more comfortable locations. None of the current free agent centers appear to be moving the Warriors much.

Trayce Jackson-Davis is a name that gets forgotten in the frontcourt conversation. The Warriors gave the 2023 second-round pick two guaranteed seasons on a four-year deal. He isn’t a traditional center but does profile as a deep frontcourt backup behind Looney, Draymond Green and Šarić who fits the Warriors’ unique style of play. They believe Jackson-Davis will be ready for at least spot minutes sooner or later.”

Not many rookies thrive in championship-caliber teams, and the Dubs couldn’t afford to wait or develop James Wiseman. But Jackson-Davis spent four years in college, so he could be a plug-and-play guy in the Bay area.

The Los Angeles Lakers made it loud and clear that they wanted to keep Austin Reaves on the team at all costs. He was one of LeBron James’ favorite teammates last season, and rightfully so.

Reaves may or may not play well every single night, but he does play hard. He makes no excuses, puts his head down, and does whatever it takes for his team to get the win.

That’s why Lakers coach Darvin Ham seems to be quite right on him going forward. He’s so high on him that he even believes he’s going to be an All-Star in the foreseeable future.