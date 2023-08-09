Just before the start of last season, it seemed like the Golden State Warriors legitimately thought Jordan Poole could be Stephen Curry’s heir or successor on their team.

They signed him to a big contract and gave him an expanded role before his struggles in the playoffs. That’s why it was kind of shocking to see them trade him out of the blue.

But that’s just how business is conducted in the NBA. That’s why rookie GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. didn’t take things personally or bat an eye after sending him away to land Chris Paul.

Mike Dunleavy Jr. Didn’t Lose Sleep Over Jordan Poole Trade

“Honestly, in a lot of ways, it was an easy move because I felt it would make our team better, and it gave us a decent amount of flexibility going forward, so to me it wasn’t that tough,” Dunleavy told NBC Sports Bay Area.

“To have an opportunity to address some needs and clear up some financial relief, for me, honestly, didn’t lose much sleep over that one,” the former small forward concluded.

At the end of the day, only time will tell if the Warriors made the right decision by giving up on him so early. But good GMs cannot hesitate, so props to Dunleavy for showing some character early in his tenure in charge of the team.