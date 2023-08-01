The Golden State Warriors shocked the NBA when they decided to move on from Jordan Poole. Swapping him for Chris Paul was a rather surprising trade, all things considered.

Multiple reports surfaced of Poole not getting along with his teammates and being isolated even way before his now-infamous altercation with Draymond Green.

However, for GM Mike Dunleavy Jr., sending him to the Washington Wizards was mostly about getting their books straight financially and making a run at a championship right now.

Mike Dunleavy Jr. Talks About The Jordan Poole Trade

“I think the deal for us accomplishes two things,” Dunleavy said on The Jim Rome Show. “One, it helps our team next season, and two, it helps our team down the road financially kind of even some things out for us.”

“For us to turn around next year and go back out and feel like we have a chance to compete for a championship with whatever it is, five, six, seven teams, that’s all you can ask for and we feel like Chris enhances that,” Dunleavy added. “So to make the move made a ton of sense, and it helps free up some stuff financially.”

“So, for that regard, it was a big swing you could say or whatever, but for me, it was honestly a pretty easy move,” Dunleavy continued. “Hate to see Jordan Poole go, love the guy, I was a big part of drafting him. But it was what is best for the franchise.”

Even so, people will mostly think it had to do with Poole’s altercation with Draymond and how he wasn’t that beloved in the locker room. Whether the move will pay off or not remains to be seen.