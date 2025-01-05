In the Chicago Bulls’ first season without Michael Jordan, questions loomed over the team’s ability to maintain its dominance. Despite boasting talents like Scottie Pippen and newly acquired sharpshooter Steve Kerr—now the head coach of the Golden State Warriors—expectations were sky-high. This pressure seemed to weigh heavily on Pippen, impacting both his performance and his legacy.

Pippen was undeniably one of the premier players of the late 1980s and early 1990s. His partnership with Jordan remains etched in the memories of NBA fans as a cornerstone of the Bulls’ historic success. However, Jordan’s first retirement presented Pippen with an opportunity to step out of his shadow and solidify his place among the league’s greats.

Despite this chance for ascension, Pippen faced immense pressure to fill the void left by Jordan. According to Warriors HC Kerr, the weight of those expectations proved to be one of Pippen’s biggest challenges. Speaking to Grantland, as cited by The Basketball Network’s Virgil Villanueva, Kerr reflected on that transitional period.

“I think he felt a lot of pressure to replace Michael, and obviously, nobody could ever do that… I think in that game, we had a blown 20-point lead in the fourth quarter. Those are the kinds of games Michael would have single-handedly taken over, and I think Scottie probably felt some pressure to do that,” Kerr said.

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

Kerr reflects on Pippen’s legacy

During a crucial game in the 1993-94 season, Pippen made headlines when he refused to leave the bench with 1.8 seconds left on the clock and the score tied. Head coach Phil Jackson had drawn up the final play for Toni Kukoc instead of Pippen, leading to a disagreement that would forever shape perceptions of the NBA All-Star. Pippen believed he should have been the one to take the potential game-winning shot.

Despite the controversy, Kukoc delivered, sinking the shot and securing the win. However, the incident fractured the relationship between Pippen and Jackson and left a lasting impact on Pippen’s legacy. Reflecting on the moment, Kerr said, “In many ways, it ruined Scottie’s reputation. People who don’t know him might just think of that play and say, ‘Oh man, that guy’s selfish.’”

Kerr was quick to add context to Pippen’s character: “He was one of the most beloved teammates in that locker room, and that spans every Bulls team, from the beginning of his tenure there until the end.“

Pippen’s stats over 12 years with the Bulls

While that fateful play may have altered how some NBA fans view Scottie Pippen, his numbers with the Chicago Bulls tell a story of excellence. Over 12 seasons with the franchise, Pippen played 856 games—starting in 743 of them—and averaged 17.7 points per game.

Notably, Pippen’s best season came in 1993-94, the same year of the infamous bench incident. With Michael Jordan temporarily retired, Pippen stepped up as the Bulls’ leader, posting career-high averages of 22 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game while appearing in 72 regular-season games. He was also named the NBA All-Star Game MVP that year.

In his time with the Bulls, Pippen averaged 6.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 34.5 minutes per game. His contributions were pivotal to the Bulls’ six NBA championships during the dynasty era. His legacy, despite moments of controversy, remains one of a versatile, selfless player who redefined the role of a forward in basketball.