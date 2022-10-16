When the altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole exploded, the trade rumors for the four-time NBA Champion also did. However, Warriors GM Bob Myers had something to say about it.

When Draymond Green got into an altercation with Jordan Poole, everyone in the Golden State Warriors' organization had to minimize the situation. Especially when the 'Third Splash Brother' and Andrew Wiggins were at the final stage of a new contract signing with the seventh-time NBA Champion.

At the end of it, the Warriors decided not to suspend Green due to the upcoming NBA Ring Ceremony at the Chase Center, when they will host the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2022-2023 NBA Season Opener. So, Green talked to the press about what's his thought process of all this si

Yet again, there were reports about Draymond Green getting out of the Bay Area franchise in a possible trade. However, as the season opener is next Tuesday, the Warriors' GM Bob Myers decided it was time to address this issue for the media to stop speculating.

Warriors News: Bob Myers gets real on a possible Draymond Green trade option

According to Jack Winter of Clutch Points, the Golden State Warriors' GM Bob Myers explained the situation Draymond Green is in, after the altercation and new contract signed with Jordan Poole, as well as the new extension signed with Andrew Wiggins. Due to the fact that it was reported Green had an issue with this situation.

"Draymond's in a great spot. He's got a player option, its a great position for a player to be in. You control your own destiny. We reluctantly give those, those are powerful things for player. He's in a great spot, and I think he's excited about the year. He wants to win another championship. I talked to him this morning. I don't sense any issues there or any problems with that." "I think he will have a fantastic year, he's got a lot on the line. Usually, when Draymond has a lot on the line, he performs." said Myers in a press conference.

According to the specialized site Spotract, Green signed a 4-year deal worth $99,666,362 with the Golden State Warriors. This deal includes $99,666,362 guaranteed, and an annual average salary of $24,916,591. Also, Green has a player option to stay in the Bay Area, after the 2022-2023 NBA Season ends. Otherwise he will be an unrestricted free agent in the next offseason.