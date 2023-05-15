Even though the Golden State Warriors won a championship only a year ago, it feels like that season was years ago. It’s safe to say that feeling exists due to the countless problems they’ve had throughout the 2022-23 campaign.

Not only did the Dubs look like a shell of themselves for much of the regular season and fell short in the playoffs, but the mood in the team also seemed to be off. The first sign that something was wrong came when Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole.

It’s been months since the incident, everyone acted like they moved on, but did they really leave that episode behind? Poole was recently asked about his relationship with Green, and his answer leaves room for speculation.

Jordan Poole addresses his relationship with Draymond Green

“I don’t have no answer for you,” Poole told Logan Murdock of The Ringer when asked where their relationship stands. “Other than that, we was just on the court and teammates, and we was out there trying to win games.

“What I do recall saying at the beginning of the season is that, ‘We’re coming. We’re going to come out here. We’re going to play on the court. We’re going to try to win a championship.’ We were teammates. It’s just business, honestly. And that’s really all it was, it is, it has been. It’s just been business. It’s been basketball.”

Poole doesn’t suggest there’s any bad blood between them, but he didn’t talk about having a great relationship either. After all, the only thing that kept them together was the team. But we’ll have to wait and see whether that continues to be the case next year.