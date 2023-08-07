Things haven’t gone to plan for the Golden State Warriors in the 2022-23 NBA season. But the Dubs are running things back with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, hoping to turn the page next year.

Though they’ve kept the core that led them to multiple championships, things will look a bit different in the Bay area next season. With Bob Myers gone, Mike Dunleavy has taken charge of the front office and made significant changes to the roster.

Apart from trading Jordan Poole for Chris Paul, Dunleavy made changes to the rotation. Thompson knows that last year the team lacked consistency, but warned that everyone is highly motivated to bounce back fast.

Klay Thompson warns that Warriors aren’t done yet

“It was tumultuous at times,” Thompson said about last season in an appearance on Podcast P with Paul George Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment. “It’s hard going back-to-back man, its’ a whole different beast and I didn’t have the greatest start to the year. We had a bumpy road, injuries plagued us a little bit but I’m still proud of the way we fought.

“… But I know Andrew [Wiggins], Steph, Dray [Draymond Green] CP [Chris Paul], and the rest of the guys are hungry, we’re in our group chat right now trying to set up some mini-camps before the season but we’re all on the same page. Like look, we got another ring in us and we expect to do it if we stay the course…. So last year left a bad taste in my mouth but that’s not the worst thing, now I’m hungrier than ever and I want to get back to that mountain top. 4 is cool, but why not get as many as you can get or at least attempt.”

The Warriors know they still have enough left in the tank to pursue another championship, and they won’t rest until they get it. Thompson, Curry and Green look determined to deliver at least one more ring to San Francisco before hanging them up.