One of the things that make Stephen Curry so great is his ability to defy Father Time. At 35, it is clear that while the Golden State Warriors star is not getting any younger, he is not slowing down either.

The two-time NBA MVP continues to perform at an incredible level for the Dubs, who are doing everything they can to maximize Steph’s championship window before it’s too late.

However, it doesn’t look like it will close anytime soon. Even if Curry himself realizes this won’t last forever, he definitely feels that there’s still a long time to go before he hangs them up.

Stephen Curry makes it clear that retirement can’t wait

“You do start thinking about, the thoughts do creep in of what that timeline really looks like”, Curry told Willie Geist of the Today Show, via FanSided. “I’m doing all those things to give myself a chance to be successful, but you know the ball’s going to stop bouncing at some point, I just don’t think it’s going to be anytime soon.”

Curry still has enough left in the tank to continue finding success in San Francisco. The team has just re-signed Draymond Green, making sure to keep the core that already brought multiple championships to the Bay area. Clearly, Steph believes there’s more history to be written.