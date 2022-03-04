Even though they're still in a comfortable spot in the West, the Golden State Warriors have been struggling recently and that may have a lot to do with Draymond Green's absence, according to Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr.

For the first time in two years, the Golden State Warriors were looking like heavy candidates again following an impressive start to the 2021-22 NBA season. However, the outlook may have changed a little bit recently.

Yes, the Dubs continue in second place of the Western Conference standings. But their latest results indicate that they'll need to turn up their game before the playoffs. The Warriors have lost seven out of their last nine games and are 1-3 after the All-Star break.

Their latest defeat to the Dallas Mavericks deepened the team's bad moment as it meant its third straight loss, which suggests how much they're missing Draymond Green, who's been on the sidelines since January.

Stephen Curry explains how much the Warriors need Draymond Green

"We're all built in terms of trust and chemistry, and to have a guy like [Green] who is very vocal, high IQ, has a certain approach to leadership, all that stuff matters," Stephen Curry said, per ESPN.

Steph added that with Green on the floor, the team loses a lot of offensive power: "Understand that, especially without Draymond for this extended stretch, our offense is a little different. There is a lot more responsibility in terms of playmaking, being on the ball and handling that attention.

"You lean on the other pieces to keep the boat afloat, but we're not going to be anything great with how we're built," Stephen Curry continued. "[Draymond Green] is obviously a big part of that."

Steve Kerr says the Warriors need Draymond Green back

Warriors coach Steve Kerr has also emphasized on the playmaking tasks Green usually takes on when he's on the court and how the rest of the team had to adapt to make up for his absence.

"The change is not him [Jordan Poole] playing off the bench, it's that Draymond isn't out there," Kerr said. "Think about the first half of the season. ... He was not really our backup point guard. He played with guys who handled the ball. He really focused on scoring and shooting. But with the injuries we've had, Jordan has had to take on playmaking duties and there's a much bigger responsibility. He's not able to just focus on getting his points. He's got to actually run the team. So I think it's more so the injuries that have an impact on him."

With 19 games left in the regular season, it's clear that the Warriors need to improve before the playoffs. Kerr understands that in order to be competitive they'll need to have a healthy roster but also to have Green back.

“Obviously we’re gonna have to get healthy,” Kerr said, as quoted by Clutchpoints. “We desperately need Draymond. You guys know that. If we can get Draymond healthy, in rhythm, hopefully with some good amount of action going into the playoffs.”

Even though there's no timetable for his return, Green has recently gotten back to first team practice in the weekend so he might be getting close to it. Besides, Kerr says that Green also knows how to help the team even when he's not on the court.

“He’s great,” Kerr said. “He’s inspiring the locker room. Feels lighter, looser, more fun. And then he’s constantly giving guys suggestions and thoughts during the game. He’s like another coach.”