The Golden State Warriors are the NBA Champions without a doubt. However, they seem to have a problem that needs to be fix before the 2022-23 NBA season starts.

Days after the Golden State Warriors won the NBA Championship, the Bay Area organization are already looking ahead of the 2022-2023 NBA season. To keep up with the pressure is not easy task, however Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson's job is done. It is time to the owner Joe Lacob to do his.

This because the Warriors currently have two of the top 10 highest paid players in the NBA. plus a super team that has already fullfill his limits in terms of budget. However, the owner somehow managed to pay the luxury taxes that are required in this type of situations.

Although the last playoffs' earnings might have helped to mitigate this situation, next season is an uncertain situation for the Warriors. In fact, the Warriors paid $170.3 million dollars just in luxury taxes last season. This meaning that the Dubs were over the limit in his salary situation.

The Warriors issue ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season

So, in order to keep up with his championship team, the Warriors will need to make decisions as quickly as possible because the Dubs will have their 28th Draft pick waiting for an offer to be made, while players like Jordan Poole will fight for their fair share in terms of salary.

Also, the repeater luxury tax comes into the picture. This means, that because the Dubs have paid the luxury tax in the three previous seasons, the NBA's tax formula will keep changing for the Bay Area franchise as it adds an extra dollar to the count for every dollar spent above the limit.

If this wasn't enough the Warriors future comes along with players like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green as veteran players with huge salaries and the second generation players like Jordan Poole, James Wiseman and Andrew Wiggins will try to close out new deals to secure his near future.