The Golden State Warriors had three picks for the 2022 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. They selected Gui Santos with one of them. Check out the new Warriors player's skills and style of play.

The Golden State Warriors are still celebrating their 7th NBA Championship. However, the Dubs were expected to pick three players among the 2022 NBA Draft pool. For their last pick, they selected Gui Santos with the 55th pick overall.

The Brazilian forward played for Minas Storm a Brazilian basketball club based in Belo Horizonte. Since his debut in 2018, Santos has been improving his skill-set and playing movements. In fact, in his last season, he averaged 10 points with 5 rebounds in 25 minutes of play.

Despite his previous stats aren't astonishing, Santos managed to be selected for the last pick of the current NBA Champions. Something more surprising than that is that he is the only player selected in the previous draft to play in the summer league yet.

Gui Santos' stats

Gui Santos is listed as a 6-foot-8 forward. He is 20 years old with at least 3 years of experience in professional basketball with the Minas Storm from his country. Santos was selected with the 55th pick overall in the 2022 NBA Draft.

For his debut, Santos played against the Sacramento Kings as a Warriors player. In fact, Stephen Curry was present at the Oracle Arena watching play the Dubs summer's squad. However, Santos couldn't avoid to lose to the Kings. The game ended as a 86-68 loss. In which, he registered 23 points, with 6 rebounds and 2 steals.



