The Golden State Warriors needed to make a decision about Jordan Poole and Draymond Green. While they never made it seem like it was one or the other, it came down to that in the end.

The Warriors sent Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards and got Chris Paul in return. Needless to say, people around the league had plenty of things to say about that big trade.

That’s why team owner Joe Lacob had to clear the air about this situation. And while he believes they could’ve coexisted in the team, the NBA salary cap pretty much forced their hand to choose one or the other.

Joe Lacob Discusses The Jordan Poole Trade

“I don’t want to say absolutely that’s true, I think it’s fair to say there was some level of concern going forward whether that would be something that would work out,” Lacob said.

“To be honest with you, I think it would have worked out and could have worked out. But I think it is fair to say, in order to make the numbers work next year, someone is probably going to be the odd man out,” he added.

At the end of the day, there’s no way of telling how any move will pan out, and you have to take risks to find success. Whether moving on from Poole was a mistake or not, only time will tell.