Shaquille O’Neal reveals which player he prefers as a teammate over LeBron James in today’s NBA

In today’s NBA, there are numerous stars with extraordinary talent, and it is always compelling to hear the perspective of a legend like Shaquille O’Neal. The Hall of Fame center has never shied away from sharing his opinions, and when asked which current NBA player he would choose as a teammate, despite having previously played alongside Kobe Bryant, he selected someone other than LeBron James.

O’Neal partnered with players such as Penny Hardaway, Kobe Bryant, and Dwyane Wade, and during an interview with Sports Illustrated, he named Stephen Curry as the player in today’s game he would most like to team up with.

“Steph Curry,” O’Neal said. “‘Cause after you double me, I’mma kick it to him, and that jumper going to look so pretty going through the net.” An O’Neal and Curry pairing would have been a formidable combination, featuring one of the most dominant interior scorers in NBA history alongside one of the greatest shooters the league has ever seen.

O’Neal, who won four NBA championships during his career, once claimed he would have captured six titles if he had played with Curry. While such statements can often be dismissed, the potential impact of that duo is evident. According to O’Neal’s view, the fit with LeBron James would not have functioned the same way.

Why would O’Neal and Curry work?

O’Neal has faced criticism for his comments about today’s players, yet Curry is someone he has consistently praised. He has explained that he admires the Golden State Warriors star because he is doing things on the court that O’Neal says he has never seen before.

O’Neal dominated during his playing career because of his rare blend of size and skill. Listed at 7 feet 1 and weighing over 300 pounds, he overwhelmed opponents physically and went on to win three Finals MVP awards, one league MVP award, and two scoring titles, in addition to his four NBA championships.

His appreciation for Curry stands out precisely because of that dominance. Despite questions about his stance on modern players, O’Neal has remained consistent in his admiration, making it clear that if he had to choose a teammate in today’s NBA, Curry would be his selection.