With the start of the 2023-24 NBA season still a month away from us, things are still slow around the league. The Golden State Warriors, however, almost pulled off a shock.

The Dubs were linked with a possible move for Dwight Howard, who is still a free agent. This rumor made noise because of his past, as the big man won the ring next to LeBron James at the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

The Warriors still have empty roster spots, and are expected to cover them in the next few weeks. However, it looks like Howard will not be playing next to Stephen Curry after all.

Rumor: Warriors not expected to sign Dwight Howard

“The Warriors are not expected to sign Dwight Howard or another veteran center ahead of training camp, sources tell me,” NBA insider Shams Charania said. “Howard had a 2-day visit with the Warriors this week that included meetings and workouts, but the Warriors are expected now to maintain flexibility to sign a potential big man later in training camp or into the regular season.”

It’s been a while since Howard played in the NBA, as his last team in the league were the Lakers in the 2021-22 season. At 37, he’s still waiting to see if another opportunity comes his way.

Last year, the former first-overall pick played for with the Taoyuan Leopards of the T1 League in Taiwan. Will Howard have another chance to play in the biggest stage before calling it a career? Only time will tell.