Washington Wizards and Miami Heat will face each other at the Capital One Arena this Monday, February 7, at 7:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Miami Heat had managed to obtain the leadership of the Eastern Conference. However, a three-game losing streak allowed the Chicago Bulls to overtake them. Fortunately for the Florida franchise, they were able to react and now they have won two games, a positive streak that they certainly want to extend in order to fight again for leadership.

On the side of the Washington Wizards, they come with a very bad streak: in the last 10 they have barely won 2 and that has led them to leave the Play-in zone. Likewise, they are still close to the Atlanta Hawks, the last team that would be entering the postseason. There are several games to go, but the margin for error is getting smaller and the Wizards have to start winning.

Washington Wizards vs Miami Heat: Match Information

Date: Monday, February 7, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Capital One Arena, Washington D.C.

Live Stream: FuboTV

Washington Wizards vs Miami Heat: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Washington Wizards vs Miami Heat: Storylines

The game that the Washington Wizards and Miami Heat will play this Monday, February 7 at 7:00 PM (ET) at the Capital One Arena will be the fourth between them in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first three were two victories for the Heat on November 18 and December 28 by 112-97 and 119-112 respectively; and one for the Wizards on November 20, by 103-100.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Washington Wizards vs Miami Heat in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Washington Wizards and Miami Heat to be played this Monday, February 7, at the Capital One Arena, Washington D.C.; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBCSWA, Bally Sports Sun.

Washington Wizards vs Miami Heat: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers haven't given their favorites yet, though they will likely reveal them in the next few hours. However, it is almost a certainty that the favorites will be the Miami Heat, who are better placed in the standings and fighting for the leadership in the Eastern Conference.

