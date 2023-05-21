Los Angeles Lakers will play against Denver Nuggets in what will be the Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Conference finals. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers online free in the US on Fubo]

The Denver Nuggets were the main favorites to win these NBA finals. And for now, they’re showing the reason for that favoritism, with three straight wins that put them 3-0 in the series. This result is surprising, not because of the winners of course, but because of the how, since a more even conference final was expected.

The Colorado franchise is about to sweep the Los Angeles Lakers, who will now have to look for a feat that has never been achieved: reversing a 3-0 loss. There were teams that have forced the 7th game, but without winning it. The Lakers, then, must go in search of a historic feat.

When will Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers be played?

The game for the 2023 NBA Playoffs between Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California will take place this Monday, May 22 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers

This 2023 NBA Playoffs game between Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ESPN.