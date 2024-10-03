NFL News: Cowboys star Micah Parsons calls out the Bears for trading Justin Fields

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons sent a strong criticism to Chicago Bears regarding their failure to support Justin Fields in his first NFL seasons.

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons is dealing with an injury in the days leading up to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which will be one of the most intriguing games of Week 5 in the 2024 NFL. Despite being his occasional rival, the linebacker wasted no opportunity to praise Justin Fields and criticize the Chicago Bears, the former quarterback’s team.

Fields has been the most important figure in the Steelers’ 3-1 early season run. The quarterback took the opportunity to start in Pittsburgh after Russell Wilson’s injury and is now taking over the job game by game. His success is drawing praise from rivals of Parsons’ stature.

A few days before Pittsburgh and Dallas meet at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday Night Football, the 25-year-old linebacker preferred to be complimentary on his podcast, The Edge, and give his opinion on the moment the former Ohio State quarterback is living.

Micah Parsons’ criticism of the Chicago Bears’ Justin Fields

“I’m glad Mike Tomlin and the Steelers gave Fields his trust back, the Bears didn’t give him the opportunity, they should have kept him,” Parsons opined on Chicago’s decision to trade the quarterback at the end of the 2023 season after three seasons.

Pittsburgh quarterback Justin Fields (2) in action during a game between the Denver Broncos and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO on September 15, 2024.

“I think Justin (Fields) won the team over, he should be the QB1. He’s good and he proved to himself that he belongs in this league. I’m happy for him,” completed the Dallas Cowboys linebacker.

Justin Fields’ performance in the 2024 NFL

Justin Fields is having a dream season after being traded from the Chicago Bears to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 25-year-old quarterback has 830 passing yards, 3 passing touchdowns, 145 rushing yards and 3 rushing touchdowns so far in the 2024 NFL. That adds up to 975 yards and 6 touchdowns with a 71% completion rate.

In Week 4 against the Indianapolis Colts, Fields led his team in a historic performance, becoming the first player in Steelers history to record 300 yards passing, 50 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns on the ground in a game. The quarterback completed 22 of 34 passes with one touchdown.

What is Micah Parsons’ injury?

Micah Parsons suffered a left ankle injury in the fourth quarter of the Dallas Cowboys’ win over the New York Giants. He had to be carried off the field on a stretcher, but the initial update is promising, as X-rays came back negative.

