Boston Celtics will play against Miami Heat in what will be the Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Conference finals. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics online free in the US on DirecTV Stream]

It will be a very tough and highly interesting series between two teams that were candidates to reach the finals, but only one of them will be able to do so. On the side of the locals, Boston Celtics, they come from a very intense series against the Philadelphia 76ers who managed to win 4-3 in a seventh game in which they were superior.

The path of the Miami Heat was no less complicated since they had to overcome one of the main candidates, the Milwaukee Bucks, in the first round and then a tough New York Knicks , so the same 2022 conference finals will be repeated in the East.

When will Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics be played?

The game for the 2023 NBA Playoffs between Miami Heat and Boston Celtics at the TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts will take place this Wednesday, May 17 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics

This 2023 NBA Playoffs game between Miami Heat and Boston Celtics can be watched in the United States on DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial). Other options: TNT.