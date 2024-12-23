Where to watch Coastal Carolina vs UTSA live for free in the USA: 2024 Myrtle Beach Bowl

Coastal Carolina and UTSA will face against each other in what will be the 2024 Myrtle Beach Bowl. Fans across the country can find all the key details here, including the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming information, ensuring they don’t miss a moment of this eagerly awaited showdown.

The UTSA Roadrunners, 11.5-point favorites, are set to face the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in a new edition of the Myrtle Beach Bowl, who promise to be exciting. The over/under pegged at 55.5 points, hinting at a high-scoring affair.

UTSA are eager to rebound after a close 29-24 loss to Army in their previous game, while Coastal Carolina enter with momentum following a commanding 48-27 win over Georgia State, making for a compelling matchup.

When will the Coastal Carolina vs UTSA match be played?

Coastal Carolina take on UTSA this Monday, December 23rd, in the highly anticipated 2024 Myrtle Beach Bowl. The game will kick off at 11:00 AM (ET).

Owen McCown of the USTA Roadrunners – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Coastal Carolina vs UTSA: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

How to watch Coastal Carolina vs UTSA in the USA

Catch the 2024 college football clash between Coastal Carolina and UTSA live on Fubo (free trial). Alternatively, you can tune in to ESPN.