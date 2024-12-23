NFL News: Tua Tagovailoa defends Tyreek Hill after costly drop in Dolphins vs 49ers matchup

The Miami Dolphins secured a 29-17 home victory over the San Francisco 49ers in a game that featured a few mistakes, including a relatively easy pass that Tyreek Hill couldn’t reel in. However, Tua Tagovailoa stepped up to defend his teammate during the post-game press conference.

According to Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill’s dropped passes aren’t solely on him, as the quarterback admitted that both of them need more time on the field together. “Me and him need more reps,” Tagovailoa explained. It’s worth noting that Hill has had a limited role this NFL season due to injuries.

Tagovailoa emphasized that the chemistry between a receiver and a quarterback comes from consistent practice: “That’s the secret sauce to me being able to connect with all these guys… that has a lot to do with reps for sure.” During the matchup with the 49ers, Tagovailoa completed 22 passes, including one touchdown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jonnu Smith achieved a milestone during the game, which Tagovailoa highlighted as an example of the importance of connection: “You guys see Jonnu here? That’s the secret sauce.” Smith recorded six receptions, making him the tight end with the most receptions in a single season for the Dolphins.

Advertisement

Tyreek Hill Finds the End Zone

The lone receiving touchdown for the Dolphins came from Tyreek Hill, who caught just three passes for 29 yards during the game. Hill’s touchdown came on a short 3-yard pass in the final three minutes of the second quarter during a 3rd-and-goal situation—just enough to help secure the win.

Advertisement

see also Tua Tagovailoa's net worth: How much money does the Miami Dolphins quarterback have?

Jason Sanders and Others Stepped Up

Jason Sanders contributed significantly, scoring 17 points with five perfect field goals. Additionally, Kader Kohou made a critical interception in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter when Brock Purdy attempted a pass to Jauan Jennings over the middle. Kohou’s play effectively sealed the Dolphins’ victory.