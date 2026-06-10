Is Taylor Swift attending NY Knicks vs Spurs at MSG with Travis Kelce today in Game 4 of 2026 NBA Finals?

Amid reports that Taylor Swift will be in attendance during Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs, fans wonder if her fiancé Travis Kelce will be joining her.

The stars are out in the Big Apple for Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals. Nobody wants to miss the action as Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks vie to take a 3-1 series lead over Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. According to reports, 14-time Grammy Award winner Taylor Swift will be in attendance at Madison Square Garden. However, whether her fiancé and NFL superstar Travis Kelce will be joining her remains up in the air.

“[Swift is] a huge fan of the Knicks and really wants to be there to support them. She is going with friends,” as reported by Page Six. Whether Kelce is included in the friend group or not, that’s unclear. Perhaps, if Kelce were to join her, the source would’ve noted it. The fact there is no mention of Kelce suggests he won’t be in New York.

Most signs suggest Kelce isn’t making the trip to the Big Apple to catch Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Knicks and Spurs. First, he is currently participating in the Kansas City Chiefs’ mandatory minicamp back in Missouri. Second, the Cleveland Heights native may still not be over his Cavaliers’ 4-0 defeat in the Eastern Conference Finals.

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Kelce is staying loyal to both his NFL organization and the basketball team he grew up rooting for. Most likely, Swift won’t be joined by Kelce at the “World’s Most Famous Arena.” Still, there will be no shortage of celebrities in attendance. In addition to Swift, MSG regulars Timothée Chalamet, Spike Lee, Ben Stiller, Mariska Hargitay, and many others may also be sitting courtside during Game 4.

Mini camp off to a good start 🤝 pic.twitter.com/2O8aUFmX9y — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 10, 2026

Is Taylor Swift a Knicks fan?

Born in West Reading, Pennsylvania, Swift grew up somewhat close to New York City and well within Knicks territory. Over the years, she has repped the orange and blue countless times and has attended games at Madison Square Garden.

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Most notably, Swift and Kelce sat courtside at Rocket Arena during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, when the soon-to-be-married couple’s childhood teams—the Knicks and Cavaliers, respectively—met. Ultimately, Swift had the last laugh as New York swept Cleveland en route to the organization’s first Finals appearance since 1999.

MSG will host Swift and Kelce’s wedding

Swift may have also gotten her wish regarding the wedding venue. According to reports, Swift and Kelce will get married on July 3 at Madison Square Garden. Thus, as she watches the Knickerbockers in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, Swift may also have time to analyze the venue and make any last-minute adjustments.

As for Kelce, he’s busy gearing up for the 2026 NFL season. While his fiancée enjoys a night out in the City That Never Sleeps, he’ll remain in the City of Fountains working on his craft.