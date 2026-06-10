Who is performing and how long is halftime in Game 4 of NY Knicks vs Spurs at MSG in 2026 NBA Finals?

There is no shortage of stars in the 2026 NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs, and that includes the halftime show in Game 4.

Fans in attendance at Madison Square Garden will be treated to an incredible spectacle in Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals—not just when the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs are on the court. In fact, when the two sides head back to their locker rooms at halftime, the stage will be set for New York City icons to put on a show.

Wu-Tang Clan will be in charge of keeping fans on their seats during the intermission in Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals. Thus, in addition to the local celebrities regularly spotted courtside and in suites at Madison Square Garden, the hip-hop collective from Staten Island will also be representing the hometown Knicks.

New York is vying to win its first NBA championship since 1973, and with San Antonio pushing back on the road, it’s clear the Knickerbockers need all the help they can muster. Three decades after the release of the iconic album, ‘Enter the Wu-Tang’ once again takes center stage. In Game 4, the group formed by RZA, GZA, Inspectah Deck, Raekwon the Chef, U-God, Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Masta Killa, and Cappadonna will have the spotlight fixed upon them at halftime.

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How long is halftime in NBA Finals?

Although NBA rules state, “Fifteen minutes will be permitted between halves of all games,” that limit is sometimes exceeded during the Finals. Because of broadcast segments, player and coach interviews, ads, and halftime shows, it is not too rare for the intermission between the second and third quarters to extend a bit longer and range from 17 to 20 minutes.

Method Man sitting courtside during 2003 NBA Finals.

Considering just how many New York anthems Wu-Tang Clan has in its discography, halftime of Game 4 may last even longer. Still, officially, halftime lasts 15 minutes, and that is the benchmark the league aims for.

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Celebrities in attendance at MSG for Game 4

Coming off a star-studded turnout in Game 3, which included President Donald Trump, New York City mayor Xohran Mamdani, Jay-Z, Spike Lee, Eli Manning, Derek Jeter, Mariska Hargitay, Larry Dacid and many more, Game 4 between the Knicks and Spurs will be no different.

Taylor Swift is attending Madison Square Garden, though without fiancé Travis Kelce. That’s in addition to Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, and Ben Stiller, who have become regulars at MSG.

Moreover, a large party of New York Giants, including Jaxson Dart, Jameis Winston, and Cam Skattebo were also spotted making their way into the “World’s Most Famous Arena”. Hailey Bieber, Tate McRae, Aaron Judge, Carmelo Anthony, and Nas are other household names making an appearance in New York City for the high-stakes showdown. The VIP list, however, is a lot longer.

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Previous halftime show

Game 3 didn’t end how Knicks fans expected, but they were still in for a treat. The halftime show was also headlined by a fellow New Yorker, as Cardi B (born in the Bronx) took center stage. Now, it’s time for Wu-Tang Clan.

Though New York hopes the series won’t go that far, the Knicks are guaranteed to be back at Madison Square Garden for Game 6 if they lose either Game 4 or Game 5. Thus, fans who make their way to the arena above Penn Station can expect another top-notch artist to perform at halftime.