Despite trade rumors swirling it looks certain that LeBron James will play this NBA season as a Laker. Just how much will the four-time NBA champion make in 2022/23?

LeBron James is an NBA legend, no doubt about it, he has been the biggest face of the league since the post Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant eras. James has the accolades to prove it, a 4-time champion, 4 - time NBA MVP, 4- time NBA Finals MVP, 18- time All-Star, and icon to millions around the world.

Last season despite all the drama and disappointment surrounding the Lakers, LeBron still managed to hit 30.3 points per game and 6.2 assists per game in 56 matches played. Still a critical part of the team it would be shocking if James were traded from the team who continue to build around him.

Now as we enter the new NBA season the Lakers are an 11-1 favorite to lift the NBA championship according to BetMGM, the team is still trying to readjust but LeBron James will be a major part of that even though he pulls down a hefty salary.

What is LeBron James’ salary in 2022/23?

According to Fadeaway World the Lakers star is set to earn $43.8 million in salary next season. James is reported to be worth an estimated $1 Billion and is an owner of various off the court businesses and is a part-owner of Premier League side Liverpool.

James will be among the top earners in the NBA next season and even at 37, LeBron still has a lot left in the tank to help lead the Lakers back to the top of the mountain in the NBA. The Lakers are said to be interested in signing Kyrie Irving, who has had issues with Covid-19 vaccinations and injuries, the Lakers may be in “win now” mode but James is sure to be ready to bring a new championship home.