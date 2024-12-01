NFL News: Trevor Lawrence sends clear message after hit from Al-Shaair in Jaguars vs Texans game

The Jacksonville Jaguars faced off against the Houston Texans in another game of the current 2024 season, one that could have ended far worse than a narrow 23-20 loss. Trevor Lawrence took a brutal late hit to the head from Azeez Al-Shaair, forcing him to leave the game. However, a recent message from Lawrence has provided some clarity on his health status.

According to a post on his personal X account, Lawrence shared that he is recovering at home and already feeling better after the hit that left him on the ground during the second quarter against Texans. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out / been praying for me. I’m home and feeling better. Means a lot, thank you all.”

It’s worth noting that less than a year ago, on December 17, 2023, Trevor Lawrence sustained a head injury during a game against the Ravens. He went through the concussion protocol but was cleared to return the following week, as the injury wasn’t severe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This marks the second head injury of Lawrence’s NFL career. Additionally, less than a month ago, on November 3, Lawrence suffered a shoulder injury during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles, though it fortunately didn’t keep him from retaining his starting role.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How long does it take to recover from a concussion?

Recovery time varies depending on the severity, but according to an NFL source cited by a CBS insider, the average minimum recovery period for most players is nine days. These figures are based on data from the 2023 season. While the details of Lawrence’s concussion are still unclear, it’s possible he could return sooner than expected.

Advertisement

see also Trevor Lawrence's net worth: How much money does the Jacksonville Jaguars QB have?

When is the Jaguars’ next game?

The Jaguars are scheduled to play in Week 14 on December 8 against the Tennessee Titans on the road. They’ll then return home to face the New York Jets. After those games, three more remain to close out the regular season.