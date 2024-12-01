Russell Wilson showed against the Bengals why the Pittsburgh Steelers believe that, after Ben Roethlisberger, he is the star quarterback who might lead the franchise to another Super Bowl.

The veteran threw for 414 yards and three touchdowns to win an amazing shootout with Joe Burrow. For Mike Tomlin, this was an example of another path to get a win anywhere.

Now, the conversation is if, thanks to Wilson, the Steelers have finally what it takes in the playoffs where they’ll find extraordinary rivals like Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen.

Russell Wilson’s message for Steelers: We better be ready

After a tremendous win on the road over the Cincinnati Bengals, Russell Wilson admitted this game was crucial to bounce back after a very tough loss against the Cleveland Browns. Now, the next game is precisely a rematch with Jameis Winston.

“I think that what it means is that we did a great job today. It gives us a lot of momentum and everything else, but, we got to use it for good. We have to be able to respond and be better next week.”

Can the Steelers win the Super Bowl?

The Steelers haven’t won the Super Bowl in more than 15 years. Ben Roethlisberger was the last quarterback to do it and, as a former champion, Russell Wilson warned his teammates to not look way ahead.

“The biggest thing is that all these games are important. Every game matters and the reality is that all these games are going to feel like playoff games. It’s getting us ready for where we want to go and what we want to do. We haven’t done nothing yet. We’ve got to finish. We’ve got to do it right. It’s the same thing in respect of the season. We have to keep swinging and keep responding.”