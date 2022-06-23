The man, the legend. Michael Jordan is, for most people, the best player in NBA history as a six-time champion of the league. He was part of the 1984 NBA Draft class, but in spite of what some might think, he was not the first overall pick.

What NBA Draft pick was Michael Jordan?

In 1984, Michael Jordan, who played at college for North Carolina, committed to the NBA Draft as one of the most interesting players available. With 18 years old, he was selected with the third overall pick by the Chicago Bulls. With the first overall, the Houston Rockets picked Hakeem Olajuwon and after them were the Portland Trail Blazers, who drafted Sam Bowie.