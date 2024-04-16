Chicago Bulls face off against Atlanta Hawks for the NBA Play-in tournament. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

The Chicago Bulls are set to take on the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Play-in tournament. Explore the vital details, including the match date, start time, and a variety of streaming options designed for viewers in the United States, all conveniently accessible here.

Undoubtedly, it’s a duel of significant interest. Both teams are vying for their last opportunity to reach the playoffs, and only one will have the privilege of facing the losers between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat to determine who secures the eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

Hence, we can anticipate an intense clash between two teams striving to defy expectations. While neither team is considered a frontrunner for the playoffs, they’re poised to surprise. Throughout the regular season, they met three times, with the Chicago Bulls holding a 2-1 advantage in the series. However, they shouldn’t become complacent, as the Atlanta Hawks are a resilient opponent, ready to give their all in this pivotal match.

When will the Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks match be played?

The game for the NBA Play-in tournament between Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks will be played this Wednesday, April 17 at 7:00 PM (ET).

Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks in the USA

This NBA Play-in tournament game between Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ESPN.