Where to watch Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks live in the USA: 2024 NBA Preseason game

Detroit Pistons will face Milwaukee Bucks in a 2024 NBA Preseason game. Get all the details on when, where, and how to catch this must-watch game live in the USA.

The Detroit Pistons are set to take on the Milwaukee Bucks in a 2024 NBA Preseason matchup, giving fans an early look at both teams before the regular season begins. U.S. fans should mark their calendars and check out streaming options to catch all the live action as these two rivals hit the court.

[Watch Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons are set to clash in a matchup of teams with contrasting trajectories. The Bucks are coming off a disappointing early exit from the playoffs last season, falling in the first round despite high expectations. Determined to bounce back, Milwaukee enters this year with a chip on their shoulder, seeking redemption and a deep playoff run.

Meanwhile, the Pistons are looking to turn the page after finishing with the league’s worst record last season. Armed with a revamped roster, Detroit are focused on making significant improvements and possibly chasing a playoff berth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks match be played?

Detroit Pistons face Milwaukee Bucks this Sunday, October 6, in a 2024 NBA preseason clash. The game is scheduled for 8:00 PM (ET).

Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Advertisement

Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

see also NBA News: Nets star Dennis Schroder makes something clear about playing with Ben Simmons

How to watch Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks in the USA

Tune this 2024 NBA preseason game between Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ESPN/NBA League Pass.