Where to watch Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers live in the USA: 2024 NBA Preseason game

Golden State Warriors will face off against Los Angeles Lakers in a 2024 NBA preseason showdown, with fans in the USA able to catch all the action through various streaming options. Don’t miss a moment of this thrilling matchup as both teams fine-tune their rosters ahead of the regular season.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors are set to square off again in one of the final matchups of the 2024 preseason. Golden State has been on fire, posting a flawless 5-0 record so far. Led by Stephen Curry, the Warriors are aiming to cap off the preseason undefeated and carry that momentum into the regular season.

Meanwhile, the Lakers have had a more uneven run, sitting at 2-3. A win in this game would allow them to even their preseason record at 3-3 before the real action begins. The Lakers are placing their faith in the dynamic duo of LeBron James and his son, Bronny James, as they aim to contend for the title this season.

When will the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers match be played?

Golden State Warriors take on Los Angeles Lakers this Friday, October 18, in a 2024 NBA preseason matchup. The action is set to begin at 10:30 PM (ET).

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors dribbles past LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lake – Harry How/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers in the USA

Catch the 2024 NBA preseason matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers live in the USA on Fubo, which offers a free trial. You can also stream the game on ESPN 2.