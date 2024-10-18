NBA News: JJ Redick delivers encouraging message to Anthony Davis ahead of Lakers' 2024-25 season

As he refines new tactics for the Los Angeles Lakers' upcoming NBA season, head coach JJ Redick delivered an encouraging message to star player Anthony Davis regarding his pivotal role on the team.

JJ Redick, now in his first head coaching role with the Los Angeles Lakers, has already made a significant impact with his dedication and basketball acumen. Not only has he gained the trust of the younger players, but he’s also connected with the team’s veterans. During the Lakers’ NBA preseason, Redick delivered an optimistic message to Anthony Davis, setting a tone for the upcoming season.

Davis, one of the most versatile players in the NBA, has struggled to match his previous levels of performance in recent seasons. However, Redick is fully aware of the impact Davis can have on both ends of the court. Redick’s mission this season is clear: help Davis return to his best form.

In a media session on Tuesday, Redick addressed the idea of positioning Davis as a ‘key player‘: “I know he wants that. We believe he is that. And it’s our job to empower him on both sides of the basketball to have a monster year. I thought he had a monster year last year. But I think the way we want to play, he’s going to be featured like he always is. But he’s also going to be, hopefully, perpetually involved.”

Davis offers Redick flexibility, being able to dominate in various positions across the court. “And AD, like I said a few times now, is one of the most unique players in the NBA. The fact that he can play out on the perimeter, he can switch against guards, he can also play bigger players in the post, you can anchor a defense,” JJ said in the interview after the team’s practice.

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball against Oso Ighodaro #4 of the Phoenix Suns during the first half of the preseason NBA game at Footprint Center on October 17, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona.

It’s a matter of time for Reddick to find the best role for AD, and these preseason games come up handy. “Again, we’re still experimenting with different combinations and lineups, and we’ll have something consistent. But yeah, we’re going to look for opportunities to have them out there with a number of them,” Reddick ended.

Anthony Davis’ performance vs Suns is what JJ wants

Since his talk on Tuesday, AD has led the Lakers in scoring. He posted 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds (10 defensive) in a loss to the Golden State Warriors, followed by an impressive 35-point, 10-rebound performance (alongside rookie Dalton Knetch) against the Phoenix Suns.

With LeBron James sidelined for the game against the Suns for rest, Davis stepped up as the team leader, making an impact on both offense and defense. Notably, Davis approached each game with a different strategy.

Against the Warriors, Davis did most of his scoring near the rim, attempting just one three-pointer. In contrast, against the Suns, he showcased his range, hitting 4 of his 9 three-point attempts for a 44% conversion rate—well above his career average of 29.7%.

Though Davis isn’t known for his outside shooting, Redick’s system is bringing out a more aggressive, well-rounded version of the star. Davis has always been a dominant defender, but under Redick, he could evolve into an omnipresent force on both ends of the court.