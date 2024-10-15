Where to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors live in the USA: 2024 NBA Preseason game

Los Angeles Lakers play against Golden State Warriors in a 2024 NBA Preseason game. Get all the details on when, where, and how to catch this must-watch game live in the USA.

Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors will face each other in a 2024 NBA preseason showdown, with fans in the USA able to catch all the action through various streaming options. Don’t miss a moment of this thrilling matchup as both teams fine-tune their rosters ahead of the regular season.

[Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The upcoming preseason matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers is generating significant buzz among NBA fans. Last season, both teams struggled to find their footing, but this year, they’re poised to be major contenders as they aim for deep playoff runs.

The Warriors, led by superstar Stephen Curry and a healthy Klay Thompson, remain a formidable force on the court. Meanwhile, the Lakers are banking on the dynamic duo of LeBron James and his son, Bronny, to lead the charge in their quest for another championship. This clash is a must-see event for all NBA’s fans.

When will the Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors match be played?

Los Angeles Lakers take on Golden State Warriors this Tuesday, October 15, in a 2024 NBA preseason matchup. The action is set to begin at 10:00 PM (ET).

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors defends LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers – Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors in the USA

Catch the 2024 NBA preseason matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors live in the USA on Fubo, which offers a free trial. You can also stream the game on NBA TV.