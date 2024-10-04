Where to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves live in the USA: 2024 NBA Preseason game

Los Angeles Lakers play against Minnesota Timberwolves in a 2024 NBA Preseason game. Get all the details on when, where, and how to catch this must-watch game live in the USA.

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 2024 NBA preseason showdown. Fans should mark their calendars for the game and check out available streaming options in the USA to catch all the live action when it tips off.

[Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The preseason tips off with a highly anticipated clash between two Western Conference powerhouses. Minnesota enter the new campaign following a significant roster overhaul, looking to build on last season’s impressive run to the Conference Finals. With a revamped squad, the Timberwolves are aiming to push even further this year.

Meanwhile, the Lakers return with most of last season’s core intact, but the addition of Bronny James. For the first time, Bronny will suit up alongside his father, LeBron James, as the Lakers seek to reclaim their place among the NBA elite. With the James duo leading the way, the Lakers are setting their sights on bringing the franchise back to glory.

When will the Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves match be played?

Los Angeles Lakers take Minnesota Timberwolves this Friday, October 4, in a 2024 NBA preseason clash. The game is scheduled for 10:30 PM (ET).

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves in the USA

Tune this 2024 NBA preseason game between Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: NBA TV.