Trending topics:
NBA

Where to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves live in the USA: 2024 NBA Preseason game

Los Angeles Lakers play against Minnesota Timberwolves in a 2024 NBA Preseason game. Get all the details on when, where, and how to catch this must-watch game live in the USA.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James
© IMAGO / Icon SportswireLos Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James

By Leonardo Herrera

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 2024 NBA preseason showdown. Fans should mark their calendars for the game and check out available streaming options in the USA to catch all the live action when it tips off.

[Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The preseason tips off with a highly anticipated clash between two Western Conference powerhouses. Minnesota enter the new campaign following a significant roster overhaul, looking to build on last season’s impressive run to the Conference Finals. With a revamped squad, the Timberwolves are aiming to push even further this year.

Meanwhile, the Lakers return with most of last season’s core intact, but the addition of Bronny James. For the first time, Bronny will suit up alongside his father, LeBron James, as the Lakers seek to reclaim their place among the NBA elite. With the James duo leading the way, the Lakers are setting their sights on bringing the franchise back to glory.

Advertisement

When will the Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves match be played?

Los Angeles Lakers take Minnesota Timberwolves this Friday, October 4, in a 2024 NBA preseason clash. The game is scheduled for 10:30 PM (ET).

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Advertisement

Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

Not only Bronny: LeBron James reveals why he decided to stay with Lakers for 2024-25 NBA season

see also

Not only Bronny: LeBron James reveals why he decided to stay with Lakers for 2024-25 NBA season

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves in the USA

Tune this 2024 NBA preseason game between Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: NBA TV.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

MLB News: Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers gain edge in NLDS with Padres' starting pitcher out
MLB

MLB News: Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers gain edge in NLDS with Padres' starting pitcher out

NFL News: Ben Roethlisberger sends clear message to Tua Tagovailoa about retirement after another concussion
NFL

NFL News: Ben Roethlisberger sends clear message to Tua Tagovailoa about retirement after another concussion

NBA News: Joel Embiid’s teammate, NBA All-Star, reveals reason for re-signing with the 76ers
NBA

NBA News: Joel Embiid’s teammate, NBA All-Star, reveals reason for re-signing with the 76ers

MMA News: Alex Pereira sends clear message to Khalil Rountree Jr ahead of UFC 307 showdown
Sports

MMA News: Alex Pereira sends clear message to Khalil Rountree Jr ahead of UFC 307 showdown

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo