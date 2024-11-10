Where to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Toronto Raptors live in the USA: 2024 NBA regular season game

Los Angeles Lakers face off against Toronto Raptors in a 2024 NBA regular season game. Get all the details on when, where, and how to catch this must-watch game live in the USA.

Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto Raptors will face against each other in an exciting 2024 NBA regular-season clash. Fans can catch every moment of this high-energy matchup, from the opening tip to the final buzzer, with game times and streaming options available here.

[Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Toronto Raptors live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

After edging out the Philadelphia 76ers, the Los Angeles Lakers are back in positive territory with a 5-4 record. Led by the dynamic father-son duo of LeBron and Bronny James, the Lakers are hungry for another win to stay competitive in the Western Conference.

Their next challenge is the Toronto Raptors, a team from the East struggling to find their footing early in the season. While there’s plenty of time to turn things around, Toronto could use a statement win, and a victory over the Lakers might be just the spark they need.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Los Angeles Lakers vs Toronto Raptors match be played?

Los Angeles Lakers take on Toronto Raptors this Sunday, November 10, in a 2024 NBA regular season game. The game will start at 9:30 PM (ET).

Advertisement

Gradey Dick of the Toronto Raptors – Cole Burston/Getty Images

Advertisement

Los Angeles Lakers vs Toronto Raptors: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

see also NBA News: Austin Reaves reveals challenge from JJ Redick before Lakers’ win against 76ers

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Toronto Raptors in the USA

Catch the 2024 NBA regular season matchup between Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto Raptors in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: NBA LP / Local.