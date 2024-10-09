Trending topics:
NBA

Where to watch Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors live in the USA: 2024 NBA Preseason game

Sacramento Kings face Golden State Warriors in a 2024 NBA Preseason game. Get all the details on when, where, and how to catch this must-watch game live in the USA.

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors
© IMAGO / Icon SportswireStephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors

By Leonardo Herrera

The Sacramento Kings are set to take on the Golden State Warriors in a 2024 NBA preseason matchup, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect this season. USA fans won’t want to miss the action—be sure to mark your calendars and explore streaming options to catch the game live.

[Watch Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Kings and Warriors are set to renew their rivalry after both teams narrowly missed the postseason last year, despite being strong contenders. The Sacramento fell short in the second round of the Play-in tournament, losing 105-98 to the New Orleans Pelicans. This season, Kings are out for revenge, determined to make a deeper run and avoid the same fate.

On the other side, the Warriors are also eager to bounce back. They were knocked out in the first round of the Play-in, and now they face the same Sacramento team they eliminated last year. Led by Steph Curry, Golden State are looking to make a statement and come into the new season fully prepared, with both teams motivated to settle unfinished business.

When will the Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors match be played?

Sacramento Kings take on Golden State Warriors this Wednesday, October 9, in a 2024 NBA preseason clash. The game is scheduled for 10:30 PM (ET).

Sacramento Kings guard De Aaron Fox

Sacramento Kings guard De Aaron Fox – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

NBA News: Minnesota star Anthony Edwards reveals big lesson learned from Warriors' Stephen Curry

see also

NBA News: Minnesota star Anthony Edwards reveals big lesson learned from Warriors’ Stephen Curry

How to watch Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors in the USA

Tune this 2024 NBA preseason game between Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). You can also watch the game on ESPN.

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

