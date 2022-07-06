A small exclusive group of players have long contracts for the upcoming seasons, but other players who are considered top players do not have the same luck. Check here who they are.

The 2022-2023 NBA season starts in a couple of months but there is still a lot to talk about what the upcoming season will be, especially the offseason agreements that are the main topic on the table especially with so many players available.

The Golden State Warriors won the 2022 NBA championship, only Steph Curry is one of the few players on the team who has a ‘long’ four-year contract. He is the sixth player on the list and above him is only one other NBA champion, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The NBA teams usually invest a lot of money so that the players feel stimulated to give their best for the team. But there are other players who, despite earning $50m a year, do not play as expected.

Which NBA player has the longest contract right now?

Only three players have the longest contracts (5 years) right now in the NBA, one of them is Nikola Jokic (Nuggets), the second on the list is Bradley Beal (Wizards) and the last one is Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks). Below them is Devin Booker, Karl-Anthony Towns and Stephen Curry with 4-year contracts each.

There is a record for the longest NBA contract ever, although that player is already retired, his contract remains the longest signed in league history. The contract was signed by Magic Johnson with the Los Angeles Lakers in 1984 for 25 years and $1,000,000 per year.